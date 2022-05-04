Lee High School to Name Fieldhouse after Huntsville Sports Legend

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama -- (May 4, 2022) -- One of the greatest athletes in Huntsville history is receiving a special honor from his alma mater.
The Huntsville City Board of Education voted unanimously to name the fieldhouse at Lee High School after Condredge Holloway.
Holloway was a three-sport athlete at Lee who went on to attend The University of Tennessee where he became the first African-American quarterback to play in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Additionally, he was the first black baseball player at Tennessee.
Following his time at UT and being selected in both the National Football League (NFL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) drafts, he had a successful career in the Canadian Football League where he won two Grey Cups.
He received the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award in 1982 and was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 1999.