Lee and Buckhorn advance to area final: Tuesday night high school

  • Updated
  • 0
Buckhorn wins

Men's Basketball Scoreboard:

Covenant Christian 56, Waterloo 9

Shoals Christian 71, Cherokee 40

Woodville 64, Valley Head 42

Hackleburg 29, Belgreen 28

Vina 71, Phillips 67

Mars Hill Bible 67, Sheffield 40

Hatton 71, Lexington 58

North Sand Mountain 84, Ider 33

Pisgah 71, Section 66

Whitesburg Christian 67, Lindsay Lane 51

Holly Pond 57, West End 31

Decatur Heritage 94, Falkville 84

Fyffe 53, Collinsville 50

Elkmont 59, Clements 43

Plainview 75, Sylvania 37

Geraldine 77, Asbury 51

Deshler 73, Central-Florence 56

West Limestone 35, St. John Paul II Catholic 31

Westminster Christian 78, Randolph 35

West Morgan 64, East Lawrence 46

East Limestone 89, Ardmore 30

Scottsboro 86, Fairview 54

Guntersville 53, Arab 37

Douglas 68, Crossville 32

Boaz 54, Sardis 47

Columbia 66, Athens 65

Women's Basketball Scoreboard:

James Clemens 65, Florence 46

Oxford 77, Fort Payne 50

Athens 48, Columbia 43

Arab 62, Scottsboro 60

Lawrence County 53, Brewer 45

Susan Moore 82, Brindlee Mountain 21

