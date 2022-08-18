LeBron James becomes highest paid NBA player ever after signing two-year extension with LA Lakers, according to reports

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 700 PM CDT... At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Market, or 10 miles east of Moores Mill, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... New Market, Estillfork, Francisco, Princeton, Hollytree and Larkin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH