Leaked email shows Colbert County tourism leaders attempted and failed to host secret board meeting

An email leaked to the WAAY 31 newsroom about a would-be secret meeting involving the director of a Shoals-area tourism office has left some in the community wondering what the bureau has to hide.
The Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau takes in tax dollars and is supposed to follow state laws surrounding open meetings, but the chair of the board said there was no meeting and therefore no meeting laws were broken.
On Wednesday, someone leaked an email to the WAAY 31 newsroom that discussed what was supposed to be a top-secret board meeting earlier this month.
The bureau's CEO, Susann Hamlin, admitted on Thursday during a phone call she sent the email and it was her words, but also claims hackers gained access to her account and sent that same email out to dozens of other people beyond the board. The leaked email appears to show efforts to get the full board to meet in a private room at a Tuscumbia business outside the office, with directions to not talk about the meeting beforehand.
The email went out minutes before the 24-hour public notice required by state law to hold a special meeting, and after another board member questioned if they were providing enough time for proper public notice, the meeting never happened.
Hamlin claims the meeting notice was posted May 10, the evening before the would-be meeting, in a written note on the front door of their office in Tuscumbia. WAAY 31 requested a copy of the notice, and despite saying she would provide proof of the posting Thursday morning, Hamlin had not sent that over as of Thursday afternoon.
Community members contacted our newsroom, saying they have big questions about how this board handles business. WAAY 31 took those concerns directly to the woman who asked Hamlin to call that meeting in the first place, the board's chair.
"I will say one thing, I will never call another special meeting. I will wait and if they hear it out in the public then they will hear it. The bottom line I really thought I was doing the right thing, but no, never, I will never do that again." Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau Board Chair Sue Pilkilton said Thursday.
Why did they want to meet so quickly, anyway? WAAY 31 has learned leaders at the organization wanted the entire board to know about a grant for a new welcome center for tourists, a grant that could have disappeared without their stepping in.
Both the CEO and board chair told WAAY 31 that anyone is welcome to attend their meetings and they having nothing to hide. The CEO said she has no idea why the hacker only seemed to send this specific email out to multiple accounts. She is working with her email provider to learn more.