Leak causes second Artemis I launch scrub, NASA reviewing options

The Artemis I mission is grounded for now.
NASA officials say a large leak in a connector between a fuel tank and the SLS rocket forced the space agency to scrub its second launch attempt on Saturday.
Before it takes the journey to space, NASA's mega moon rocket will once again head back to the vehicle assembly building.
Once there, crews will analyze the data to determine what exactly caused the leak preventing liftoff.
"We do not launch until we think it's right," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.
NASA was forced to scrub its second launch attempt of Artemis I in less than a week.
As teams were cooling the core stage to fill it with fuel, officials believe an inadvertent command was manually triggered. That let in three times the acceptable pressure of liquid hydrogen, causing a leak.
"What we do know is that we saw a large leak at the 8-inch quick disconnect today and that leak started when we went from the slow fill to the fast fill," Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin said.
Officials say the flight hardware was not damaged, but there is a chance the gasket around the connector was.
Saturday's issue marks two leaks in as many launch attempts this week.
The space agency is clear the two were not the same.
"This particular quick disconnect did not have a problem of this magnitude on Monday," Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development Mission Jim Free said. "We did see a small leak but we did not see one of this magnitude it was characterized as a large leak."
The second scrub means the space launch system will be on the move yet again.
it will head back to the vehicle assembly building where crews will conduct tests to get it ready for its next attempt.
"We have to go back right now," Free said. "We do not have an agreement with the range that we can launch when our batteries have not been tested after 25 days, so that runs out."
What Free is talking about are batteries that power the flight termination system.
It's a way to destroy the rocket safely if something goes catastrophically wrong after lift-off.
As with any NASA mission, while space exploration is the goal, safety is the top priority.
One way to guarantee that, is by learning more and more about the most powerful rocket ever built.
"We've talked about this mission being risky," Free said. "We're going to take the risks that make sense, the risks that we know that have already pushed the vehicle and the system as far as it will when we launch and be ready to go at that time."
When questioned about the cost of these launch attempts, Nelson quickly responded saying "the cost of two scrubs is a lot less than a failure."
Rolling back to the VAB will take time and could push the timeline for another launch into October.
