Lawsuit settlement in death of gay teen bringing more bullying prevention to Huntsville City Schools

Huntsville City Schools will expand its bullying prevention program by the next school year.
It’s all part of a lawsuit settlement for the death of Nigel Shelby.
The family's attorneys say bullying has been an ongoing and continuing problem at Huntsville City Schools for the last four years. Though no amount of money could bring Nigel back, the family hopes this settlement will bring enough change to save someone else’s life.
"He was such a young man, such a vibrant young man," Martha Lynn Sherrod, attorney at Conchin, Cole and Jordan, said.
Nigel Shelby is described as someone who was funny, compassionate and loved to help others. He was also gay, which made him a victim of bullies.
"He knew who he was, but he was unaccepted by others," Sherrod said.
Court documents say Nigel didn’t feel safe at Huntsville High School because of the constant harassment.
"They would suggest to Nigel that he should probably just kill himself and things of that nature," Kenny Cole, attorney at Conchin, Cole and Jordan, said.
On April 18, 2019, Nigel took his own life.
He did try to get help several times and told school administrators about the bullying and his suicidal thoughts, but the family's attorney says he wasn’t taken seriously.
"At one point, one of the school administrators indicated to Nigel and a friend of his that he should probably just dance to some 'black music' because that would make him feel better, and also suggested to him that the harassment he was experiencing was the price that he was going to have to pay for being gay. We disagree with that," Cole explained.
That’s why the Shelby family fought for four long years to make systemic change.
"They knew, when they wanted us to handle this case, that nothing about the judicial system was going to be able to bring Nigel back," Cole said. "Their focus was on trying to make sure that other families did not suffer the same type of horrific circumstances that they've gone through."
To do that, Huntsville City Schools agreed to update their reporting procedures to allow students and parents to more easily report harassment.
Outside agencies will also provide training to teachers and administrators on how to recognize and handle harassment.
A new electronic system will be set up to keep track of reports, and annual surveys will be conducted to see if the school district is making improvements. The attorneys will get a copy of those surveys for three years.
"They're going to be more eyes looking at what's going on. They're going to be more individuals that are going to be involved in outcome interpretation," Sherrod said.
Allowing Nigel to leave a legacy of helping others be themselves without being judged.
"His death, although tragic, has resulted in something that is good, something that will benefit other students, something that will make our community better," Cole said.
Huntsville City Schools says the settlement does not mean it admits to any wrongdoing, but rather that they came to an agreement to dismiss the issue.
“While we understand, nothing can replace the life of a student. It is our hope that the settlement will bring a sense of peace and closure for all involved,” Huntsville City School Superintendent Christie Finley said.
If the school district fails to implement any of the changes agreed upon in the settlement, the district could face a fine for breaching the contract.
If your child is experiencing bullying, you can fill out a bullying report form online. There should be a link available on the right-side menu of each school website or you can find it here.