Lawsuit seeks to overturn law that criminalizes medical treatment for transgender youth

A North Alabama federal judge was reassigned to a federal lawsuit that hopes to overturn a new law impacting transgender kids in Alabama.
The law would make it a felony for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to aid in gender transition.
Two previous lawsuits were withdrawn, but the new lawsuit that was filed on Tuesday aims to do the same thing: Stop the new law from taking effect and make sure transgender youth have access to medical treatment.
"If my son had not had access when he did to medical treatment, he would not be alive today," Kathie Moehlig said.
She is the founder and executive director of Trans Family Support Services. As the mother of a trans boy, she understands the fear that some parents and kids in Alabama are feeling after Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bill 184 into law.
"This idea that this population of vulnerable youth have now been thrown under the bus for political gain is disgusting," Moehlig said.
The law is set to go into effect on May 8.
Parents of trans teens, doctors and even a clergy member filed a lawsuit calling the law unconstitutional. They say it intrudes on a parent's right to make medical decisions for their child and keeps doctors and counselors from having in-depth conversations about what might be best for those experiencing gender dysphoria.
"Let's be clear: All the major medical and mental health associations across the country are opposed to this law," Moehlig said.
However, state Rep. Scott Stadthagen calls giving teens that kind of treatment child abuse. He believes that decision should happen when a person turns 19.
"How in the world are you going to be responsible enough to make a decision that's going to literally alter your life for the rest of your life that young in age? That just doesn't make sense to me," Stadthagen said.
Moehlig argues treatment is a slow process that's offered at the appropriate time.
"Nobody's providing medical treatment on young children," Moehlig said. "Nobody's giving surgeries to 12-year-olds."
She said criminalizing treatment will not only impact a child's physical health but further harm their mental well-being.
"You know, not only is this treatment for gender dysphoria, this is suicide prevention," Moehlig said.
"It's devastating for our kids that are already struggling because of things like bullying at school, feeling isolated from the world, and now the treatment for their condition has now been removed from them," she added. "It is beyond harmful."
Stadthagen said he wants those struggling to get help, but it should be through therapy and counseling instead.
"I just don't think it's appropriate for a child to change their entire life direction at 12 or 13. I just think that's absurd," Stadthagen said.
Trans Family Support Services wants the community to know that there are countless of people across the country fighting for the right to medical treatment.
Meanwhile, Ivey previously said state lawmakers are prepared to defend their values and this legislation in court.
This bill is one of two new laws impacting transgender youth. Another law requires students to use bathrooms that align with their birth certificates and prohibits discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-5.