Lawsuit over DeKalb County jail beating settled

The federal lawsuit over a jailhouse beating in DeKalb County is now settled.
Anthony David Nute says deputies beat and tazed him for nearly 15 minutes while he was handcuffed in March 2020.
He suffered several fractures on his face and ribs as well as "multiple and extensive bruises and abrasions to his face, head, neck, shoulders, chest, pelvic area, back, arms, legs, hands and feet," according to the original complaint.
At this time, it's unclear how much the settlement was, but the legal battle is far from over.
Nute filed a second federal lawsuit against the Rainsville Police officers who arrested him. He claims the arrest was warrantless.
Meanwhile, the jailers accused of beating Nute— Wrett Tyson, Adam Jackson and Jonathan Brown—are expected to stand trial as soon as next month.