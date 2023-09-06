 Skip to main content
Lawsuit filed seeks to block former President Trump from 2024 ballot

  • Updated
  • 0
Then-President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on January 12, 2021.

A Washington-based watchdog group has filed a lawsuit seeking to block former President Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot in Colorado.

The group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, filed the lawsuit on behalf of a handful of voters, citing the 14th Amendment and January 6th.

The lawsuit claims former President Trump is ineligible to run for President again.

Waymon Burke is a retired history and political science instructor at Calhoun Community College.

He compared this case to one out of New Mexico where the 14th Amendment was used to recently bar county commissioner Couy Griffin from public office for his actions related to January 6.

"It appears that the primary difference between former President Trump and the county commissioner in New Mexico who was disqualified is that the county commissioner had actually been convicted of a misdemeanor," Burke said. "Former President Trump at this point hasn't been convicted of anything although he has over 90 charges against him in four jurisdictions."

An issue Burke says could eventually be addressed by the U.S Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl says he feels it's just another attempt to impact upcoming elections.

It's also a distracting he says, too.

"What I hear from Republican voters across the state is why now," ALGOP Chairman John Wahl said. "Its been three years since these things happened. Why so many indictments all now once Trump is an announced candidate and is rising in the polls? There is definitely a feel and a distrust amongst the public, that this is a political vendetta and the democrat party is using the court system and indictments to actually try to hurt a political opponent."

The group who filed the lawsuit is asking the court to expedite the matter so it can be resolved before the state’s primary ballot is set on Jan. 5, 2024.

