Lawsuit claims Limestone County school aide abused 12-year-old student with autism

A new lawsuit filed this week by a Limestone County mother says her son was abused by an instructional aide at East Limestone High School.
The mother says her child, who has autism, came home from school in November 2021 with bruises on his arms, legs and buttocks.
The lawsuit says the mother was tipped off by a teacher that Robye Patterson was abusing children, including her son.
The mother met with a Limestone County Sheriff's office investigator who said there were a "number of red flags" and "systematic failures" in regards to Patterson, the lawsuit says.
It also claims Patterson was arrested on March 4, 2022, by the sheriff's office.
Court records online show Patterson was arrested and charged with third-degree assault of a minor. She was released on a $1,000 bond and pleaded not guilty. She is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 17 for a settlement hearing in the case.
The mother in the case is seeking both compensatory and punitive damages against both the Limestone County School System and Patterson, plus any costs and relief the court deems necessary.