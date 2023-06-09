Lawrence County woman dies following single-vehicle wreck

A Town Creek woman has passed following a single-vehicle crash on Friday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Mary C. Lindley, 47, was critically injured when the 2010 Nissan Maxima she was driving left the roadway. ALEA says her vehicle struck a mailbox, a culvert, and then a house.
Lindley was taken to the Lawrence County Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The crash occurred about 8:35 a.m. in Lawrence County on Alabama 36 near the 8 mile marker approximately eight miles south of Moulton.