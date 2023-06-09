 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Lawrence County woman dies following single-vehicle wreck

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A Town Creek woman has passed following a single-vehicle crash on Friday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Mary C. Lindley, 47, was critically injured when the 2010 Nissan Maxima she was driving left the roadway. ALEA says her vehicle struck a mailbox, a culvert, and then a house.

Lindley was taken to the Lawrence County Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The crash occurred about 8:35 a.m. in Lawrence County on Alabama 36 near the 8 mile marker approximately eight miles south of Moulton.

