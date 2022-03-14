Lawrence County Sheriff's Office sees year's worth of murders in 1 week

In a matter of days, Lawrence County saw more murders than it normally sees in a full year.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said three people were killed in less than a week in unrelated cases. Sheriff Max Sanders said they usually have two at most in a year, and this recent spike is something he can't explain.
On Sunday, investigators were called to the scene of a murder-suicide by a friend who was supposed to go hunting with the victims. Officials believe the woman was shot after an argument with her husband. Their identities have not been released.
Nicholas Scoggin is now in jail after officials say he killed his mother. Investigators said Scoggin tied her up, beat her using items around the house like an ashtray and radio, then ransacked the house and left her for dead. Deborah Bryant, 67, was found two days later.
Deputies arrested Scoggin on Friday after a brief chase at his friend's home. Sanders said Scoggin confessed to murdering his mom because she got rid of his dog and refused to take him to Muscle Shoals to see his girlfriend.
David Guess was murdered Monday after a group of men beat and shot him. His burned body was found on a dirt road. Officials said the murder happened after an argument regarding catalytic converters.
Sanders said the recent killings are all senseless to him.
"Families just need to get along. People need to get along. You're not going to solve anything by killing your fellow citizens," Sanders said.