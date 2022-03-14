Lawrence County Sheriff's Office sees a year's worth of murders in one week

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has seen a year's worth of murders in the past week!
Three people killed in just a matter of days. The sheriff says they usually have two murders at most a year, so to see three seperate unrelated cases in one week is something he cannot explain.
On Sunday, investigators were called to the scene of a murder suicide by a friend who was supposed to go hunting with the victims. Officials believe the woman was shot after an argument with her husband. Theiridentities have not been released.
Nicholas Scoggin is now in jail after officials say he killed his mother. Investigators say Scoggin tied her up, beat her using items around the house like an ashtray and radio; then, ransacked the house and left her for dead. 67-year-old Deborah Bryant was found two days later.
Deputies arrested Scoggin Friday after a brief chase at his friends home. The sheriff says Scoggin confessed to murdering his mom because she got rid of his dog and refused to take him to Muscle Shoals to see his girlfriend.
David Guess was also murdered Monday after a group of men beat and shot him. His burned body was found on a dirt road. Officials say the murder happened after an argument regarding catalyic converters.
Sheriff Max Sanders says the recent killings are all senseless to him.
"Families just need to get along. People need to get along. You're not going to solve anything by killing your fellow citizens," Sheriff Sanders said.