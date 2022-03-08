Lawrence County Sheriff's Office awaiting autopsy results to see if burned body is kidnapping victim

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is waiting on an autopsy to see if a burned body may be the missing man they believe was kidnapped.
"It's very unusual for the area. We usually don't have anything like this," Sheriff Max Sanders said.
The gruesome discovery was made Monday afternoon by a delivery truck driver found the burned body in the middle of a dirt road near the intersection of County Road 294 and County Road 222.
Now, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is wondering if it might be their kidnapping victim.
"It's close to a residence where all this other stuff took place," Sanders said.
The sheriff's office says David Guess went to an acquaintance's home on County Road 294, where he got into a heated argument about catalytic converters.
"We assume the catalytic converter was stolen. I think he was involved. There was some discussion about Mr. Guess having to pay some money to Mr. Keel. I think it's part of the discussion and part of what took place between Mr. Keel and Mr. Guess," Sanders said.
A witness then told deputies Charles Keel and his 17-year-old son Devon shot and assaulted Guess, then took him.
"Put him in the truck. After that, he didn't know anything else," Sanders said.
Officers got the report of the kidnapping 14 to 16 hours after it took place.
"He was afraid to report anything. He was afraid for his life," Sanders said.
But thanks to that witness, officers were able to conduct a search warrant on the Keel's home, where they say investigators found items related to Guess' kidnapping. Both Charles and Devon Keel are now in the Lawrence County Jail facing kidnapping and assault charges.
Sanders now asks anyone with any information to come forward as Guess' family continues to wonder what happened.
"They just want closure on whatever happened," Sanders said.
Until officials get the state autopsy report, there are two separate cases, and the search for Guess continues.
If the state autopsy does confirm the burned body is David Guess, Charles and Devon Keel's charges will be upgraded to murder and the case will head to a grand jury.
It's still unclear how long it will be until we get the state autopsy results.