Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspects in church vandalism

Vandalism at New Antioch Church in Lawrence County 6.jpg
Vandalism at New Antioch Church in Lawrence County 5.jpg
Vandalism at New Antioch Church in Lawrence County 4.jpg
Vandalism at New Antioch Church in Lawrence County 3.jpg
Vandalism at New Antioch Church in Lawrence County 2.jpg
Vandalism at New Antioch Church in Lawrence County.jpg
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with information related to vandalism of a church.
On Friday, deputies and Investigators responded to a call at New Antioch Church on County Road 217.
Sometime in the prior week the church was broken into and sustained thousands of dollars in damage, according to the sheriff’s office.
The office said vandals broke windows, TVs, copy machines and audio/video equipment, overturned bookshelves, and damaged furniture.
The vandals that broke into the church face burglary and criminal mischief charges, the sheriff’s office said.
If you have any information please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.
