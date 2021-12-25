You are the owner of this article.
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office seeks ‘person of interest’ in Christmas Eve murder

Timothy Dakota McCary

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says it is “actively looking for a person of interest” in connection with a Christmas Eve homicide.

Law enforcement wants to speak with Timothy Dakota McCary, 21, of Moulton, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gavin Ryan Hargrove, 20, of Trinity was found dead Friday in a residence in the 6,900 block of County Road 217, said Chief Deputy Brian Covington.

The sheriff’s office said it “appears Hargrove succumbed to injuries he received from a gunshot wound.”

Anyone with information on the case or the whereabouts of McCary is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-974-9291.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com