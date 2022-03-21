 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 7 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions southern middle
Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwestern and north central Alabama,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Morgan.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Ground conditions are saturated from recent heavy rainfall. A
strong storm system will impact the area Tuesday afternoon
and Tuesday night, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall.
Forecast rainfall totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are possible in
the watch area, and any localized heavy rainfall could lead
to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Lawrence County Schools looking to install vape monitors in bathrooms

  • 0
Spending bill aims to close vaping loophole

A new move by Congress targets vaping products that remained on the market despite growing efforts to clamp down on flavors that are especially popular among young people.

Lawrence County Schools is looking at getting vape monitors to help fight teens vaping in schools.

Vaping has become an increasing problem not just at Lawrence County Schools but across the country. The school district said they have confiscated some vape pens. However, they can often be confused with USBs and flash drives, so it's easy to hide. That's making the problem worse.

"I'm not saying that vaping doesn't happen on school grounds on a daily basis, but it is a hard problem to catch," Stacy Rose said.

Rose is the safety coordinator at Lawrence County Schools and a father of three high school students. He wants to make sure the halls are safe, not only for his kids, but for other students, as well.

His most recent challenge — vaping.

"It's getting worse and worse, and it's hard to combat the problem," Rose said.

Staff members are monitoring bathrooms and other areas where vaping could be easily hidden, but the problem persists.

"It's not like the old days, when everyone was smoking cigarettes in the bathroom. This is something that can be hidden, because you don't have as much of a smell and you don't have the smoke. So it's easy for it to be hidden," Rose explained.

That's why they're looking at installing vape monitors. Rose said they work like smoke detectors that look for the electronic frequencies in the vape pens.

"It will sound the alarm, sort of like a fire alarm," Rose said.

However, the price for those detectors is a hefty one at $1,000 each. It can easily add up, with the numbers of restrooms in schools and other possible places where they may need the monitors.

Rose said they're looking at some grants to fund the vape detectors. For now, he's asking parents to educate their kids about the dangers and for students to make wise decisions.

"Vaping is dangerous. It's not a safer alternative to cigarettes. The alternative would be nothing at all," Rose said.

If a student is caught with a vape pen, they will have a disciplinary hearing to decide what kind of punishment they could face. That punishment varies and does become worse, depending on how many previous offenses they had.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you