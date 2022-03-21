Lawrence County Schools looking to install vape monitors in bathrooms

Lawrence County Schools is looking at getting vape monitors to help fight teens vaping in schools.
Vaping has become an increasing problem not just at Lawrence County Schools but across the country. The school district said they have confiscated some vape pens. However, they can often be confused with USBs and flash drives, so it's easy to hide. That's making the problem worse.
"I'm not saying that vaping doesn't happen on school grounds on a daily basis, but it is a hard problem to catch," Stacy Rose said.
Rose is the safety coordinator at Lawrence County Schools and a father of three high school students. He wants to make sure the halls are safe, not only for his kids, but for other students, as well.
His most recent challenge — vaping.
"It's getting worse and worse, and it's hard to combat the problem," Rose said.
Staff members are monitoring bathrooms and other areas where vaping could be easily hidden, but the problem persists.
"It's not like the old days, when everyone was smoking cigarettes in the bathroom. This is something that can be hidden, because you don't have as much of a smell and you don't have the smoke. So it's easy for it to be hidden," Rose explained.
That's why they're looking at installing vape monitors. Rose said they work like smoke detectors that look for the electronic frequencies in the vape pens.
"It will sound the alarm, sort of like a fire alarm," Rose said.
However, the price for those detectors is a hefty one at $1,000 each. It can easily add up, with the numbers of restrooms in schools and other possible places where they may need the monitors.
Rose said they're looking at some grants to fund the vape detectors. For now, he's asking parents to educate their kids about the dangers and for students to make wise decisions.
"Vaping is dangerous. It's not a safer alternative to cigarettes. The alternative would be nothing at all," Rose said.
If a student is caught with a vape pen, they will have a disciplinary hearing to decide what kind of punishment they could face. That punishment varies and does become worse, depending on how many previous offenses they had.