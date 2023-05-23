Lawrence County pair arrested for dumping oil on roadways in 2 counties

Two Lawrence County people were arrested for charges related to dumping oil on roadways in two different counties, according to the Lawrence County Alabama Sheriff’s Office.
Keith Allen Clarke and Laura Clarke were arrested for criminal littering and criminal mischief after dumping oil along 33 miles of Lawrence County roads, continuing the trail into Morgan County on County Road 87 and other county roads before entering the city limits of Decatur.
On Saturday about 6 p.m., reports of oil on the roadways in the eastside of Lawrence County brought Caddo-Midway Fire and other volunteer departments out to assess the scene.
The Lawrence County Road Department spent 70 hours of labor cleaning up and making the roads safe by putting down over 37 tons of sand.
After receiving home security camera footage and other tips, the sheriff's office was able to identify an early '90s blue GMC truck pulling a utility trailer with a container that appeared capable of holding 500 gallons.
The sheriff's office says the truck was driving around discarding the oil on roadways before finally discarding the rest of the oil in an area near Central Parkway in Decatur.
Following an investigation, Keith Allen Clarke and Laura Clarke were identified as the suspects responsible for the oil spill and were taken into custody on Monday.
Bond was set at $2,500 each.