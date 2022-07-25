Lawrence County man charged with striking toddler repeatedly with hair straightener

A Town Creek man is behind bars after being arrested Sunday on one count of torture/willful abuse of a child.
Chief Deputy Brian Covington of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said deputies were sent to an address in the Town Creek community after someone reported the abuse.
Covington said the person reported the 3-year-old had been struck multiple times with a hair straightener, "leaving marks and welts on her lower body."
The child and suspect weren't at the home when deputies arrived, but Covington said deputies spoke with them later that day. That interaction revealed signs of abuse on the 3-year-old, Covington said.
Jonathon Bryon Grimes was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail. He's currently being held without bond.
Covington said additional charges are possible.