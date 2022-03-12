Lawrence County man charged with murdering his mother after argument about girlfriend, dog

A Lawrence County man faces murder and other charges after the discovery of his mother’s dead body.
Nicholas Drue Scoggin, 37, of Hillsboro was arrested Friday night, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to murder, he’s charged with kidnapping and robbery.
The sheriff’s office said the body of Deborah Landers Bryant, 67, was found Friday in a home she shared with Scoggin, her son, on County Road 230 in the Chalybeate Springs community.
Investigators said there were signs of foul play and that Bryant “had been dead for a couple of days.”
The sheriff’s office said Scoggin was identified as a suspect and apprehended. They said Scoggin and Bryant had argued over his mother’s refusal “to give him a ride a girlfriend’s house and a dog.”
Bryant’s body has been sent to the Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville to determine the cause of death.
Scoggin is being held in the Lawrence County Jail.