Lawrence County man accused of ‘significant role’ in meth dealing jailed on $3 million bond

A man accused of selling drugs in Lawrence County now is being held in jail on millions of dollars in bond.
Clarence “Jason” Coffey was arrested by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday after what the office calls “... a multi-year investigation into his drug trafficking enterprise. Coffey played a significant role in methamphetamine distribution/trafficking throughout Lawrence County and neighboring areas.”
The bust began Wednesday, when search warrants were served at locations associated with Coffey. The sheriff’s office said the searches found more than 1 ounce of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.
Coffey was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The office used the Drug Trafficking Enterprise Act, which can increase penalties for suspects and those found guilty of crimes.Punishment under the act can range from a minimum of 25 years in prison to a maximum of life without parole, The fines are no less than $150,000, but no more than $1,000,000.
Coffey’s bond was set at $3,010,300.
This investigation is ongoing and other arrests are anticipated, according to the sheriff’s office.