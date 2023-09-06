Lawrence County Jail inmate dies at hospital

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will investigate after a Lawrence County Jail inmate died early Wednesday.
The probe comes at the request of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hollis Shannon South, 48, of Hillsboro had a medical issue early Wednesday. Inmates and jail staff performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.
South was taken to Lawrence Medical Center, where he later died.
He was being held on a bench warrant.
The Alabama Department of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy and their findings will be presented to ALEA, Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and the Lawrence County Coroner.
