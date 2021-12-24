Lawrence County investigators say man tried to destroy drugs during search of home

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Jermaine Harris was arrested after members of their narcotics unit began an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs.
On December 21, drug agents and the Lawrence County Special Response Unit served a search warrant at Harris' home on County Road 268. Agents said when they entered the home, Harris was leaving a bathroom where methamphetamine was later found. They believe Harris was trying to get destroy the drugs.
Investigators said a firearm, marijuana, a large sum of money and drug-related paraphernalia were also found in the home.
Harris was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Certain Persons Forbidden/Prohibited to possess a firearm.