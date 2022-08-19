Lawrence County inmate walks away from work release: 'You just can't book your own self out of jail'

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from work release Thursday.
The sheriff's office said 43-year-old Greg Allen Dotson of Decatur was serving for a state probation violation and was originally due to be released Thursday.
However, a new charge in Morgan County and a new probation violation were in play, according to the sheriff's office.
In a social media post Friday, the sheriff's office said Dotson is well-known at the Lawrence County Jail.
"Mr. Dotson has been in and out of our jail enough times," the post reads. "He knows you just can't book your own self out of jail and leave."
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291.
Dotson will face an additional charge of second-degree escape once recaptured.