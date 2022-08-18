NAACP wants Lawrence County GOP chairman to leave school board after Facebook post with KKK imagery

The Lawrence County chapter of the NAACP plans to hold a rally Friday, demanding an elected school board member and chair of the county's GOP resign from office.
The move comes after a social media post that contained both the GOP elephant mascot and Ku Klux Klan imagery was shared on the county GOP's Facebook page.
Chairman Shanon Terry admits he posted the photo, but he maintains it was an accident. He has refused to resign.
Meanwhile, the story is making headlines across the country.
Terry said he swiped the graphic from a Google search and didn't realize it contained KKK imagery when he added the image to the Facebook post.
This graphic originally accompanied a 2020 Mother Jones article. It includes three hooded Klansmen between the iconic Republican elephant’s legs.
Terry said as soon as he was made aware of the negative portion of the picture, he replaced it. He also followed up with an apology and explanation the next day on the GOP's Facebook page.
But the Lawrence County NAACP isn't buying that explanation.
“The apology only came after it was exposed. When it was leaked, the individual that posted it had to come out and try to do some damage control," Jan Turnbore, president of the NAACP chapter, said. "This apology is self-serving, and it means nothing."
Turnbore said the NAACP chapter is asking for Terry's resignation "because he is in a position to make rules for our children, and we do not want anyone making rules for our children openly uniting themselves with the KKK."
Terry issued a statement Thursday in which he voiced his regret but reiterated the post was "an unintended mistake."
"The image posted by me on a political Facebook page was not done with any malicious or harmful intent," Terry said. "... I do not support or agree with any hate group agenda and certainly would not try to further their cause."
NAACP members are planning a rally and media conference Friday and said they are not backing down.
"We want to get to the bottom of what really happened, because I don't buy his explanation," Turnbore said.