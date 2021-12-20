Lawrence County fire departments receive new, life-saving equipment

Volunteer fire departments in Lawrence County have new equipment that potentially could help save the lives of many.
The Lawrence County Commission used Covid-19 relief funds to purchase 10 chest compression devices and defibrillators — along with pads and battery packs — for the fire departments. The commission then joined the county's emergency management agency to distribute the equipment last week.
The funding was made available in a $400,000 Community Development Block Grant received earlier this year, according to the North Alabama Regional Council of Governments. NARCOG's Regional Planning Agency prepared the grant.
With the grant funds, the commission also planned to get a new mobile vaccination unit and a Ford F-250 truck to tow the unit, NARCOG said.