Lawrence County farm continues rebuilding efforts after January's severe weather

A Lawrence County farmer is still rebuilding after a tornado touched down near his property Jan. 12.
Larry LouAllen is passionate about his work and farm in Moulton. When he left his basement that day to find the farm nearly wiped out, he was devastated. In moments like that, he said, it takes a moment to recuperate and get a game plan.
LouAllen said without the help of his lifelong community, he would not be ready to open back up in a couple of months.
"I just thank the community and look forward to opening in the spring and seeing everybody come out, getting flowers and vegetable plants, and have a smiling face, and picking strawberries," LouAllen said.
The farm is working now to reinforce the greenhouses, but it hasn't been cheap. The farm's insurance did not cover the $173,000 in damage, and federal assistance wasn't offered to Lawrence County despite the amount of damage that occurred there.
LouAllen said his county and farm should have been included in that relief.
"I most definitely think we should've been, but you know, they've got a threshold," LouAllen said. "And it's devastating to me, because it was me personally that got hit, you know. What the big dollars was, I don't know, but I think we should've been included."
As it stands, LouAllen and others at the farm have been piecing together what they can. Community members have been showing up to volunteer since the day after the tornado hit.
"We had at least 40 people here each day, helping. It was great," LouAllen said. "The community came out, some of the merchants in town brought food — so it was a good turnout."
LouAllen said at least 85% of their business goes into the local area, and it made him quite emotional to see that community turn around and give back to his farm.
The farm has even started growing new seedlings and crops. LouAllen hopes to have the majority of the farm's operations back up and running soon.
LouAllen Farms is currently expected to open the third weekend of March, with ready-to-pick strawberries and all of the other produce they offer each spring.