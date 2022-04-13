 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
127 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR,
FAYETTEVILLE, FLORENCE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
MUSCLE SHOALS, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK,
AND TUSCUMBIA.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Lawrence County bust finds 12 pounds of meth; 3 from Florence charged

  • Updated
  • 0
Drugs seized in April 7 Lawrence County bust

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 12 pounds of meth and more were seized during an April 7 bust.

About 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 100 Oxycodone pills, a gun and $6,800 in cash were seized during a Lawrence County drug bust.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation with partnering agencies on April 7 in Hillsboro. With information obtained by the North Alabama HIDTA Task Force in Huntsville, multiple traffic stops were conducted and illegal substances/items were seized, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three people, all from Florence, were arrested: Lamarcus Dawayne Ricks Jr., Roderick Deshawn Tucker, and Rickey Lynn Williams. All three are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

The Lawrence County DA’s Office, ALEA Drug Enforcement Task Force Region E and F, and the Hillsboro Police Department also participated in the operation.

Read about other recent large meth busts HERE

Lamarcus Dawayne Ricks - Rickey Lynn Williams - Roderick Deshawn Tucker

From left: Lamarcus Dawayne Ricks, Rickey Lynn Williams and Roderick Deshawn Tucker

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you