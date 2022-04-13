Lawrence County bust finds 12 pounds of meth; 3 from Florence charged

About 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 100 Oxycodone pills, a gun and $6,800 in cash were seized during a Lawrence County drug bust.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office VICE/Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation with partnering agencies on April 7 in Hillsboro. With information obtained by the North Alabama HIDTA Task Force in Huntsville, multiple traffic stops were conducted and illegal substances/items were seized, according to the sheriff’s office.
Three people, all from Florence, were arrested: Lamarcus Dawayne Ricks Jr., Roderick Deshawn Tucker, and Rickey Lynn Williams. All three are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
The Lawrence County DA’s Office, ALEA Drug Enforcement Task Force Region E and F, and the Hillsboro Police Department also participated in the operation.
