Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office: Man arrested Thursday was 'primary supply source' for drugs in county

A months-long investigation has resulted in the arrest of a man that investigators say was a "primary supply source" for drugs in eastern Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said it received multiple complaints over the past several months about illegal drug sales, including many complaints through its anonymous tip line.
Those complaints led narcotics agents to 39-year-old Jonathan Blake Stricklin of Moulton. Investigators believe Stricklin was supplying a significant portion of the drugs being distributed in the eastern side of the county.
On Thursday, agents search Stricklin's residence and found nearly 1 pound of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of U.S. currency.
Stricklin was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm.
He remains in the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $12,300.