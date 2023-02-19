 Skip to main content
Lawmakers, child safety advocates warn Alabama parents about the dangers of TikTok

  • Updated
  • 0
Parents concerned over dangers of TikTok

MGN

One of the most popular apps across the globe is being criticized by parents and legislators. 

There are concerns over whether the app is doing enough to protect young children from predators. 

"There's always another app that's wanting more information," said Beth Jackson of the National Children's Advocacy Center in Huntsville. 

The app allows users to watch videos of people participating in viral trends, dancing, singing, cooking and more. 

But, Jackson said, there are some major drawbacks. 

"It gives predators and perpetrators a place to access," said Jackson. 

TikTok reported a sharp increase in sexual abuse cases in 2021, jumping from more than 22,000 up to more than 154,000. 

"It will remain in the news," said Jackson. "It's not going anywhere, as much of any of us over the age of 30 hope it would."

TikTok has said it is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to try to decrease the number of child predators lurking on the internet. 

Experts said parents can also help stop these acts from happening. 

"There needs to be some really important conversations about what they may run into," said Jackson. "That can't be a one-time conversation."

