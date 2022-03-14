Lawmakers call on federal government to change policies to lower gas prices

With the recent surge in gas prices, people are calling for a suspension of Alabama's gas tax.
Right now, people across the state are paying an extra 28 cents a gallon because of the Alabama gas tax. That money goes towards road projects across the state.
While people say it's helpful, many think a suspension of that gas tax could give them a much needed break from all the rising prices.
"It's just ridiculous," Heather Labraney said about the rising gas prices.
She among many others are in disbelief at current gas prices.
"Everyone is worried about it," Richie Suski said."Two weeks ago, I paid $3.40. Now, it's $4.06."
For many places, the price is even higher than that. On March 14, AAA reported the average price in Alabama is around $4.15 a gallon, so people are doing what they can to try to save.
"Just not driving if i don't have to," Suski said.
Many are calling on local lawmakers to suspend the gas tax to try to save pennies at the pump.
"That would help, but that's not where the problem is," Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said.
He and Governor Kay Ivey say its up to President Joe Biden and the federal government to make a change.
"He needs to make changes policies and make us energy independent, not dependent," Governor Ivey said. "I'm continuing to urge him to change and reverse his policies and put us in that direction."
"We need to be doing things in Washington, DC that's going to be helping the everyday common people here survive," McCutcheon added.
Locals say they want to see that change
“I want it back down,” Suski said.
Governor Ivey says she is evalulating other options to try to save people money like taking a look at Alabama's grocery tax. However, the main thing she's doing is pushing for change at a federal level.