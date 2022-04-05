Lawmakers advance delay of reading promotion requirement

MONTGOMERY (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are poised to delay a requirement — now set to begin this spring — to hold back third graders who don’t meet reading benchmarks.
The Alabama House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 85-8 for legislation to delay the requirement until the 2023-2024 school year. Many lawmakers expressed concern about putting the requirement on students after the pandemic interrupted classrooms for two years.
To move on to fourth grade, students would have to make above a “cut score” on standardized testing or demonstrate mastery of reading standards through a reading portfolio.