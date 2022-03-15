Lawmakers, activists hope to repeal Alabama's grocery tax this year

Lawmakers could soon begin discussions on two bills aimed to repeal the state's grocery tax.
This comes as many people gathered Tuesday for an Untax Groceries rally in Montgomery.
The push to remove the state tax on groceries is something many have wanted for years. That includes Alabama Arise, the group that hosted Tuesday's rally.
Lawmakers said although similar bills haven't been successful in the past, this time could be different.
"Every cart of groceries you buy, imagine 4% goes back to the state. And for a hungry family, that adds up to two weeks' worth of food every year that we're taxing people," said Robyn Hyden, executive director of the nonprofit Alabama Arise.
"It may not seem like much, but when you are making a choice between buying a gallon of milk or buying medicine or a toy for your child, you know people are having to make these hard decisions about what they can buy."
The biggest hurdle in trying to eliminate the grocery tax is making up the revenue. Funds used from the state grocery tax help fund education.
House Rep. Mike Holmes is sponsoring a bill that looks to do away with the grocery tax. He believes the state is already generating much more money in other areas and doesn’t think cutting the tax will impact the education budget.
"The best approach to get this done is to just replace it out of the surplus funds that we've been generating in the last three or four years," he said.
A companion bill in the Alabama Senate, sponsored by Sen. Andrew Jones, looks to replace the lost grocery tax funds by getting rid of the federal income tax deductions received when filing state taxes.
Holmes supports that plan.
"To me, that's not a tax jump. That's just a reshuffling of the deck and making different people pay the tax," he said.
Regardless of the approach, Hyden agrees with lawmakers that this year is as good as ever to make progress on repealing the tax.
"It's going to be a tough sale, because what we're asking some people to do is for some people to pay slightly higher income taxes. But the trade off is that everyone pays less for groceries, and for the vast majority of households that would be a net tax break," Hyden said.
"It's never a bad time to cut a bad tax, a regressive tax that just hurts working families," Jones said. "We have a number of approaches to do it, but I think we can all agree that it needs to be done and we need to do something rather than nothing.
"So, we offered a couple of different proposals and we want them to get considered and get some relief to these working families."
While the end of the legislative session is near, Holmes says he is optimistic both bills will be introduced for consideration.