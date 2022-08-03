Law enforcement searching for man who barricaded himself in Limestone County Tuesday

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man, who escaped the barricade Tuesday afternoon.
Toney Brown is considered to be extremely dangerous.
Deputies say he threatened officers and his family.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Investigators obtained felony warrants on for Brown after an investigation into a domestic violence stalking case.
Here's a list of his active warrants:
- 2 counts Stalking 1st Domestic Violence,
- 2 counts Violation of a Protection from Abuse Order and Domestic Violence 3rd degree Menacing.
If you see Brown or know where he is, do not approach him and call 911.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports it activated its SWAT team at about 5 p.m. Tuesday to help with a barricaded subject in Limestone County.
Units were heading to Holt Road to join the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals.
By 7 p.m., a WAAY 31 reporter at the scene confirmed the scene had cleared. WAAY 31 is working to obtain additional information about the situation.
