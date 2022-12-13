Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama

Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama.
Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
The calls alleged active shooting situations.
No shooters have been found after law enforcement searches and students have been sent back to classes.
Huntsville City Schools statement
Jemison/McNair families and staff members,
We are resuming normal operations on campus, and we will proceed with a normal school day. We will continue with our previously scheduled dismissal times:
12:40 p.m.: Jemison High (Early dismissal due to exams)
3 p.m.: McNair Junior High (Normal dismissal time)
As a recap, police received a report related to a possible threat at our school. We immediately implemented our safety and security procedures by placing the campus on lockdown as law enforcement conducted a search of the building. Following the lockdown, students and staff evacuated the building to an off-site location nearby as police finalized the search.
There were no concerns discovered during the search. Authorities determined the threat did not appear to be credible. JHS/MJHS continues to ask everyone for their support in staying away from campus at this time.
HCS is aware a similar threat was made to another school in North Alabama outside our district. We ask families for their support in speaking with their child about the severity of making threats, and we remind everyone about the importance of ensuring children are unable to access any potentially harmful items.
We thank the Huntsville Police Department and everyone involved for their fast response and collaboration related to today’s event.
Morgan County Sheriff's Office statement
Today, a False Shooting Call was phoned into schools in our area, as well as other areas in North Alabama.
School Resource Officers have been notified as well as school administrators across all Morgan County Schools.
While proven false, each incident is quickly responded to by Law Enforcement and Administrators.
At West Morgan, SROs were in the building and quickly determined it was false. The school was placed in a secure perimeter while Trinity Police Department responded and checked the campus.
Again, the report was false and originated from an Ohio area code.
Excellent work by Morgan County 911, West Morgan SROs, Trinity Police Department and school administrators. While false, all involved responded appropriately to address the alleged threat.
All schools continue to operate as normal at this time.
Scottsboro City Schools statement
Today at approximately 8:50am, Scottsboro Police received an anonymous phone call stating that there was an active shooter at Scottsboro High School.
SPD and Scottsboro High School personnel responded immediately, placing the school under a directive to secure.
After an extensive search, it was determined that the phone call was a hoax and there was no immediate threat. Multiple school systems across North Alabama received the same call and responded in the same manner.
Our students and faculty are safe and secure. Scottsboro Police Department is going to continue to maintain a heavy presence at all Scottsboro City Schools for the remainder of the day.
Madison City Schools statement
Dear MCS Family,
As you are probably aware, Huntsville City Schools, Morgan County Schools, and Jackson County Schools all received prank calls today (Tuesday, Dec. 13) alerting them to an "active shooter" on their campuses. Based on the information we have obtained, there was no active threat in these districts. This appears to be someone trying to cause alarm. The Madison Police Department and our SROs are aware and are prepared to respond to any emergency or incident.
If our schools receive any type of threat, we will respond by placing a school in "Lockdown" and follow our MCS lockdown protocol. We will also communicate if such an activity takes place at a school in MCS.