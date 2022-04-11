Law enforcement escort Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Dillard funeral procession

A final farewell was held Monday for a longtime lawman in Morgan County.
Morgan County Sheriff’s office Sgt. Chris Dillard died Thursday after a battle with ALS.
Law enforcement from across Alabama came out to salute Dillard and escort him from a Hartselle funeral home to Somerville Baptist Church.
Dillard, 50, previously served as a police chief in Somerville and Owens Cross Roads.
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett was among four who officiated at Monday afternoon's funeral service.
Pallbearers were members of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.