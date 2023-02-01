Lauderdale County inmates escape work release with help of former employee

A former Lauderdale County work release employee faces charges after she allegedly aided the escape of three inmates in the program.
Court documents show that employee is 35-year-old Brittney Lashay Shipley. She is charged with three counts of permitting or aiding escape.
The escape took place about 11:45 p.m. Jan. 14. The three inmates Shipley is accused of letting go did eventually return about 5 a.m. the next morning.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said his office received a tip that Shipley let the inmates walk, which prompted the investigation.
Shipley has been terminated, and warrants were obtained for her and the three inmates.
One inmate, Michael Hogan, was in jail on a felony charge and is now being charged with first-degree escape.
Another inmate, Hilton King, was in jail for a misdemeanor. He is now facing a second-degree escape charge.
The third inmate was legally released from the program after the escape but before the investigation began. The sheriff's office hasn't released his name, but a warrant is out for his arrest.
Hamilton emphasized that the crime does not involve the sheriff's office, as Lauderdale County Community Corrections oversees the work release program and was where Shipley worked.
"Shipley is not, was not an employee of the sheriff's office or a detention officer," said Hamilton, adding the program is run by the court system and a judge has to approve an inmate participating in the work release program.
The sheriff's office was only responsible for investigating and making the necessary arrests.
When asked about a motive for the escape, Hamilton said the inmates were not cooperative in discussions.