Lauderdale County woman accused of shooting at, trying to kill relative

  Updated
  • 0
Tamra Lechele Allen

A Lauderdale County woman was arrested Monday after authorities say she tried to kill one of her relatives.

Tamra Lechele Allen, 38, now is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Her bond was set at $90,000, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton.

Hamilton said deputies responded to McConnell Road in Big Oak Subdivision in Center Star on a report of a domestic dispute with shots fired about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

According to investigators, Allen fired a handgun multiple times at a relative while that relative was standing in the doorway of a home. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Hamilton said deputies and the Rogersville Police Department found and arrested Allen about 7 p.m. Monday.

