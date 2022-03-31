Lauderdale County storm damage due to straight-line winds, NWS survey finds

Surveyors from the National Weather Service’s Huntsville office were out in Lauderdale County on Thursday, trying to determine the cause of storm damage Wednesday in the county.
While an official statement of results has not been released as of 3:45 p.m. Thursday, NWS Meteorologist Todd Barron said the survey showed “extensive” damage from straight-line winds of about 85-90 mph.
Barron said the survey also showed the damage was primarily near the intersection of Lauderdale County Road 6 and Alabama 20 to north of the Cloverdale community.
Strong winds caused damage Wednesday across North Alabama and Middle Tennessee. Injuries were reported in Rogersville and Madison County, and damage to homes, buildings, trees and power lines were reported in multiple counties.