Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office vehicle damaged in chase; 1 arrested, 2 on the run

A man was arrested Thursday after it was discovered that he was driving a stolen vehicle, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Quinton Keel was charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, driving with a revoked license, criminal mischief, and receiving stolen property.
The sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle Keel was driving with two other occupants at Highway 72 and Harris Drive for littering. Keel’s vehicle initially stopped but then took off, initiating a car chase.
Deputies say dispatch was advised that the vehicle was stolen after the pursuit started.
The chase went into Sky Park subdivision where two occupants jumped out and ran away, but the car chase continued back onto Highway 72.
The sheriff’s office says Keel’s vehicle damaged a Lauderdale County patrol car and hit other agency vehicles as well.
The chase ended on Bailey Springs Road when Keel’s vehicle crashed into a ditch.
Keel was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bond set at $36,400.
The two other occupants have not been located. The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case.