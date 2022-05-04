Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office urging public tips in search for Casey White, Vicky White

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says they were able to identify the vehicle Casey White and Vicky White might be traveling in because of a tip.
Sheriff Singleton says tips from the public are key in any investigation and often times they help solve a crime.
"In a case like this it's particularly important because the more eyes you've got out there looking, the more likely you are to see something," Singleton said.
Sheriff Singleton says they have received several tips regarding the disappearance of Casey White and Vicky White, including the one that led them to the vehicle.
"That was a key tip for us," Singleton said. "Unfortunately because that information got out prematurely, now we're probably back to square one. I tell people ask me if you were one of them and you knew that vehicle description was out there what would you do? We're assuming they're going to get rid of that vehicle now and we're back to square one."
Singleton says Vicky White purchased the vehicle last week from a used car dealer in Lauderdale County.
It was spotted Thursday in the same parking lot her patrol car was found on Friday.
Video released on Tuesday shows Vicky White and Casey White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Friday.
They haven't been seen since.
"Personally I think she's already regretting what she's done," Singleton said. "The sooner she brings this to an end the better for her."
Singleton says there was a "special relationship" between Casey White and Vicky White.
"We don't have any evidence of any physical relationship," Singleton said. "What I mean by special relationship is, we got information from some of the inmates over the weekend, that they had a relationship. What they were talking about was he had extra food on his trays. He was getting special privileges. She was doing special things for him that other inmates didn't get. That he was getting treated special."
If you have any information that could help authorities in this case, call the sheriff’s office.
If you spot the vehicle, Casey White or Vicky White, do not approach and call 911.
Singleton says no information is too small.
Your tip might be the one they need.