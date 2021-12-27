Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office struggles to feed inmates after food costs exceed funding

The price increase on food is impacting many people and businesses, and now the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office may need emergency funding to help stay afloat.
Sheriff Rick Singleton said jail food expenses are exceeding the amount they receive from the state to feed inmates.
Singleton said they have been in the red for months and haven't had a surplus since May. The reserve funds they entered 2021 with are completely gone.
"We had about a $30,000 surplus in our state and food budget," Singleton said. "That surplus has been totally depleted now because of the increase in cost of goods.”
Singleton said when he begins working on next year's budget, if nothing changes, he'll ask the county commission for an additional $75,000 to $100,000 to cover food costs.
He also said it's likely he'll ask for $25,000 in emergency funding from the state, though it would only carry them for three or four months.