Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office investigates several church break-ins during Holy Week

Days before Easter, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of church break-ins in the community.
"This is Holy Week, and here they are, robbing churches out here like this," Pastor Tom Sibley said.
He's been the pastor at Liberty Baptist Church for the last nine years. He said they never had a problem with thefts until the pandemic started.
"We live in a horrible time right now. I don't believe it's long before the Lord comes back, because it's getting worse and worse and worse," Sibley said.
This weekend, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shared a picture of the suspect who stole the church's trailer. It was worth about $10,000, but for the church, it meant more.
"It had a lot of sentimental value," Sibley explained.
In 2018, the church lost some of its members in a car crash — 17-year-old Braden Turner, 16-year-old Coby Hines and 16-year-old Tyler Nelson.
"All their friends had signed and autographed the inside of that trailer," Sibley said.
The church is hoping to get it back, but even if they don't, the pastor said God will figure it all out.
"We forgive them, and I ask my church to pray for them," Sibley said of the suspect.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office believes the person responsible for stealing that trailer may also be linked to other church burglaries in the area.
This weekend, another burglary took place at Center Star Methodist.
The investigator on the case said they take these church break-ins personally.
"That's a place that's supposed to be safe, supposed to be secure for the people that's going there. They're usually open arms and, you know, helping people in the community," Investigator Dylan Hogue said.
He recommends that churches install surveillance cameras to deter such crimes. Sibley agrees.
"Do everything in your power to protect your property, plus the people that are in your church, as well," Sibley said.
Officials questioned a person of interest in the case Tuesday afternoon. If you have any additional information regarding the church break-ins, contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office at 256-760-5757.