Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office in no rush to hire someone new for Vicky White's old job

The Lauderdale County Detention Center is hiring in the aftermath of the infamous escape involving inmate Casey White and employee Vicky White.
One position they're looking to eventually fill: Assistant Director of Corrections.
That's the position Vicky White left the day she and capital murder suspect Casey White fled the jail.
But, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said, they're in no rush to hire for Vicky White's former position.
That will be left to the incoming sheriff, Joe Hamilton, who will take the lead on making permanent changes and filling the position after he takes office.
"Well, the position is still open," said Singleton. "We have the new sheriff, Joe Hamilton, and we're discussing a lot of issues."
Those issues are being ironed out before hiring for the assistant director position, which has been vacant since early May. Vicky White was terminated days after her April 29 escape with Casey White.
Since that escape, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office has tightened restrictions.
"Prior to April 29, the assistant director was the only person who got the court appearance list," said Singleton. Now, that list goes to the sergeant over transport.
"All transports are handled through the sheriff's office," said Singleton. "No more transports out of the detention center."
Singleton said too much authority was given to one person when Vicky White was assistant director.
"At times, it felt like she carried more than she should have," said Christy Davis, corrections sergeant at the Lauderdale County Detention Center. "I feel like the next person needs to be more verbal about the things that are going on here."
Vicky White was Davis' boss. Davis believes the heavy workload may have impacted Vicky White more than other corrections deputies knew at the time.
"I think that it did take a toll on her," said Davis. "I mean, after so many years of working in here, it takes a toll on everybody."
As the sheriff's office searches to take on the assistant director role, Davis hopes they find someone that mirrors the care she says Vicky White had for her co-workers and inmates.
"We all just need somebody that listens, understands and wants to make our job easier, wants to make our jobs safer and wants to make it better," said Davis.
"It's someone that wants to do this job," Singleton said. "It's not a job for everybody."
Singleton said the position will likely be posted after Hamilton becomes sheriff. Singleton's last day is Jan. 16.
