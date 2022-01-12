Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office dealing with worst employee outbreak yet in Covid-19 pandemic

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is dealing with its worst Covid-19 outbreak yet, according to its sheriff, with entire shifts' worth of employees out for quarantine.
The department is one of several agencies struggling to keep enough first responders on the schedule as Covid-19 continues to have a tremendous impact on everyone.
As of Wednesday, four Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office employees were quarantining due to Covid-19, according to Sheriff Rick Singleton. That puts the Lauderdale County Detention Center in a tough spot when it's already trying to recover from having six out last week.
Singleton said those six equal an entire shift of employees, and he's had to call people in to work overtime to make up the difference.
"That’s been a big problem for us for some time at the jail, because we are normally short-handed, anyway,” said Singleton.
Singleton said he and his staff are abiding by guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using the newly recommended five-day quarantine period before bringing people back to work — and only if they are symptom-free and test negative.
The sheriff said this has been the worst outbreak he has dealt with since the pandemic started, but he wants to commend his employees for their sacrifice and their ability to step up to the plate.