Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office: Armed person dead, 2 hostages free after standoff

UPDATE: Both hostages are free and the armed individual is dead after a standoff in Lauderdale County early Monday morning.

The individual was shot by a member of law enforcement after one hostage was released.

Neither hostage was seriously hurt, officials said.

From earlier:

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is currently in a standoff with an armed individual with two hostages.

Authorities say the suspect is inside a vehicle on Highway 69. The sheriff's office says the standoff started after a chase that began in Florence. Authorities say the driver fired shots at a Lauderdale County dDeputy during the chase.

Florence Police and the Hardin County Sheriff's Office are also at the scene.

