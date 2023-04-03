Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office: Armed person dead, 2 hostages free after standoff

UPDATE: Both hostages are free and the armed individual is dead after a standoff in Lauderdale County early Monday morning.
The individual was shot by a member of law enforcement after one hostage was released.
Neither hostage was seriously hurt, officials said.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
From earlier:
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is currently in a standoff with an armed individual with two hostages.
Authorities say the suspect is inside a vehicle on Highway 69. The sheriff's office says the standoff started after a chase that began in Florence. Authorities say the driver fired shots at a Lauderdale County dDeputy during the chase.
Florence Police and the Hardin County Sheriff's Office are also at the scene.
