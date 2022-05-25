 Skip to main content
Lauderdale County sheriff's lieutenant wins primary election for top job

Joe Hamilton

Joe Hamilton received the most votes in Tuesday's primary election for Lauderdale County Sheriff.

A lieutenant with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office won Tuesday's election and will become the next county sheriff.

Joe Hamilton received an overwhelming majority of the vote at 63.32%, or 9,306, of the ballots cast in his favor. 

He faced former deputy Randall McCrary, who resigned from the sheriff's office last year, and Sheffield Police Lt. Max Dotson, who was injured in the same October 2021 shootout that ultimately killed Sgt. Nick Risner. 

In Tuesday's election, McCrary received 3,800 votes, or 25.86%; Dotson received 1,590 votes, or 10.82%.

