Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee, inmate charged with murder still missing

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing employee and an inmate charged with murder.
Vicki White, assistant director of corrections, and inmate Casey Cole White, 38, have not been seen since leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center headed to the county courthouse at 9:41 a.m. Friday. Casey Cole White is 6'6" tall and weighs 252 pounds.
Sheriff Rick Singleton said the two are not related even though they share the same last name.
"She was escorting this inmate, Casey White, to an alleged mental health evaluation this morning at the courthouse. We have confirmed that there was no mental health evaluation scheduled," says Singleton.
When the two individuals left the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning, they had already broken protocol.
"She was alone, which is a strict violation of policy. Our policy is any inmate under those charges is to have two sworn deputies escort them," explains Singleton.
However, director White is in charge of coordinating transportation to and from the jail, so no one thought twice of the situation, and if they did they didn't say anything.
"I'm sure her subordinates didn't question her when she told them that she was bringing him to court for a mental evaluation," says Singleton.
The patrol car never went to the courthouse, and it was spotted at a mall parking lot off of highway 72 around 11:00 a.m. But the search for the two missing people didn't begin until 3:30 p.m. when a booking officer said he had been trying to reach director White but could not get ahold of her.
"Did she assist him in escaping? That's obviously a possibility," says Singleton.
However, it is not the lead theory at this time.
"We're assuming at this point that she was taken against her will, unless we can absolutely prove otherwise," he says.
Director White was armed with a 9 mm pistol, and it's unclear if there were more weapons inside the patrol car.
"Inmate Casey White should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. So right know our hope and prayer is we get him before somebody gets hurt," says Singleton.
Director White had been working with the sheriff's office for 16 years, and the sheriff describes her as a model employee who been nominated for various employee of the year awards. He also noted that she was up for retirement, and had been discussing leaving for the past 3 or 4 months.
He said anyone who sees the two should stay away from them and call 911.
Casey Cole White is charged with murdering Connie Ridgeway of Rogersville in 2015. He was indicted in the case in 2020.
His trial is set to begin June 13.
