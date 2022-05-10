Lauderdale County sheriff reveals process of returning Casey White to North Alabama

Casey White being brought back to Lauderdale County
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton announced Tuesday morning that a transport team will be sent to Evansville, Indiana, to pick up accused murderer Casey White.
Fugitive Casey White, who escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with Vicky White April 29 and was caught in Indiana Monday, waived extradition on Tuesday morning.
He was surrounded by six jail deputies during the hearing. He yawned toward the judge a couple of times, according to WEVV.
A date for his return to Alabama has not yet been revealed.
Singleton said Casey White will be brought to the Lauderdale County Courthouse briefly for an arraignment and immediately transported to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Casey White and Vicky White were caught in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on Monday. Vicky White later died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
