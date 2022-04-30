Lauderdale County sheriff releases timeline of events regarding missing employee, murder suspect

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton on Saturday released a timeline of events regarding the Friday disappearance of Vicki White, assistant director of corrections at the county jail, and Casey Cole White, an inmate accused of murder.
Singleton said the primary focus of the investigation is finding Vicki White and capturing Casey White.
“Our secondary focus is on investigating the escape itself,” he said.
“Indications are, since no court appearance was scheduled, that (Vicki White)) assisted in the escape.
“The question is: Did she do so willingly or was she coerced into doing it by (Casey White) by threatening her and/or her family and other means.” (Read more here)
Here's the timeline Singleton released:
8:47 a.m. Friday: Transport Van 5 leaves Lauderdale County Detention Center with seven inmates escorted by two deputies
8:56 a.m.: Transport Van 2 leaves detention center with five inmates escorted by two deputies
9:20 a.m. Assistant Director Vicki White instructs corrections deputy to prepare inmate Casey White for transport to courthouse. Deputy removes White from his cell, takes him to booking and handcuffs him and shackles his legs.
9:41 a.m.: Vicki White leaves detention center with Casey White en route to courthouse for “mental health evaluation.” Prior to leaving she tells booking officer that she is the only deputy available who is firearm-certified and she is dropping him off to the other deputies at the courthouse. Vicki White says she’s then going to Med Plus from there because she isn’t feeling well.
11:34 a.m.: A Florence Police Department officer spots the vehicle parked among other cars left on a lot that are for sale. The officer is unaware of the situation involving Vicki White and Casey White.
3:30 p.m.: Booking officer reports to administration that they have been trying to contact Vicki White to check on her, and that her phone is going directly to voice mail. The officer also advises that Casey White was not returned to the detention center with the other inmates.
The administrator immediately contacts the sheriff’s office, and officers begin a search of the courthouse to determine if Casey White is still there.
Over the next several minutes it is determined he is not there and that no court appearance or evaluation had been scheduled.
Security footage is reviewed, and it is discovered that Vicki White never arrived at the courthouse with Casey White.
A national All Points Bulletin is put out with information on both subjects.
A citizen hears that authorities are looking for the patrol vehicle that Vicki White and Casey White were in Friday morning. The citizen says she saw the vehicle on her lunch break in a shopping center on Cox Creek Parkway. Deputies retrieve the vehicle and search it, but no evidence is found.
5:30 p.m.: U.S. Marshals, FBI, ATF, Secret Service and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are contacted to help in the investigation, putting about 20 investigators on the case. Surveillance footage from the detention center, courthouse, shopping center, and other locations is searched for leads.